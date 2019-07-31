One of the people who witnessed the date said that Lady Gaga seemed happy with her companion, and that the duo appeared okay with being seen.

It appears that all the talk about Lady Gaga enjoying an affair with Bradley Cooper might’ve been wide of the mark after all, as the famous singer was recently caught on camera kissing her monitor engineer Dan Horton.

According to People magazine, the duo were spotted kissing during a brunch date at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, with multiple onlookers claiming that "Gaga and Horton appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining."

​One eyewitness also told the magazine that the duo dined for about an hour and "were deep in conversation."

"They were kissing as they spoke really close up", they said. "Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with".

News of this development elicited a mixed response on social media, as some netizens appeared critical of Lady Gaga’s "taste in men".

her taste in men is quite... questionable. pic.twitter.com/xp4x8DoSDh — alyson (@louvrehoe) 30 июля 2019 г.

She has no taste — Monster 4 life ⭐ (@chaosofgaga) 30 июля 2019 г.

Gaga sweetie, you have no taste. — 🎂֎֎֎֎🎂 (@ghostinjudas) 30 июля 2019 г.

The media outlet also pointed out that earlier, several sources suggested that all the talk about an alleged affair between Lady Gaga and Cooper, which were fanned by the latter’s split with Irina Shayk, was simply "fan speculation."

Despite that, Gaga’s Instagram page witnessed a veritable invasion by Russian-speaking social media users who urged the singer to relinquish her alleged hold on Cooper and not to drive a wedge between him and Shayk.