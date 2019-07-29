'Jordan Peterson' Clashes With 'Christopher Hitchens' Over Religion in Satirical Cartoon

Even though Christopher Hitchens died back in 2011, the video’s creator managed to overcome this problem via the power of animation in order to make this “debate” happen.

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson and the late English-American author and social critic Christopher Hitchens were able to face off in a debate thanks to a cartoon video made by a dedicated content creator.

The video, uploaded on YouTube on 27 July, features the the two scholars arguing about morality, religion and culture.

"Will Christopher Hitchens bitchslap Jordan Peterson and demonstrate that religion poisons everything, or will Dr. Peterson show how religion is the foundation of morality, art, and culture and without it society would be lost?" the author wonders in the caption.