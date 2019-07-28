Israelis Fume as Bernie Sanders Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Consider Leveraging Arms Aid to Tel Aviv

The independent senator from Vermont, who supports Israel’s right to exist and considers himself pro-Israel, has nevertheless clashed repeatedly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has accused the current Israeli government of being “racist.”

Senator Bernie Sanders has riled up Israelis after saying he would “absolutely” consider using the $3.8 billion in military assistance the US gives Israel annually as leverage to force Tel Aviv to change its policy.

“I have family in Israel. I am Jewish. I am not anti-Israel,” Sanders said, speaking to former Obama speechwriter John Favreau in a recent podcast. “I believe that the people of Israel absolutely have the right to live in peace, independence and security – end of discussion,” he said.

“But I think what has happened is, in recent years under [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu you have an extreme right-wing government with many racist tendencies. The role of the United States, and this is not easy, is to try to finally bring peace to the Middle East and to treat the Palestinian people with the kind of respect and dignity they deserve,” Sanders added.

The 77-year-old senator, who is currently polling behind former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in most national polls, has repeatedly criticised the Netanyahu government in recent years, and has sparked outrage among some pro-Israeli Americans and many Israelis over his positions, which some have perceived as overly pro-Palestinian.

According to Sanders, Washington’s policy “cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel. It has got to be pro-region working with all of the people, all of the countries in that area.” Sanders promised that if he were elected, he would sit down with all the regional countries and parties, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the Palestinians and Israel to “hammer out some damn agreements, which will try to end the conflicts that exist there forever.”

Sanders’ latest remarks sparked fresh criticisms from many Israelis and their supporters, who charged him with being a “malicious, malevolent” “self-hating Jew” and accused him of being “out of touch with reality.”

Sanders: US should 'absolutely' use aid to leverage Israel into 'acting differently'| 😆 The man is so out of touch with reality. https://t.co/iodQiM7Enj via @null — Howie Mann (@Galaxyhunter1) 28 июля 2019 г.

Sanders and Beinart: a pair of self-hating Jews. Thanks guys for the knife in the back when the world's only Jewish State barely the size of NJ is at risk 24/7. https://t.co/AtgzjCXDOp — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) 28 июля 2019 г.

He needs to be thrown out of the Party. I'm no Bibi fan, but support for Israel in Dem party not negotiable. — David Doak (@SouthPoint1000) 27 июля 2019 г.

#Israel uses the $ in the US. That's the deal. A change would put the livelihood of many Americans in jeopardy, who work for the companies where Israel spends the $. Why are you @PeterBeinart trying to force Americans to lose their jobs, while you make your $ by bashing Israel! — Israel Strong! 💪 🇮🇱 (@Joshhasten) 28 июля 2019 г.

@SenSanders You forgot Obama tried that “tough love” BS stunt? Results: The Arab states now side w/ Israel against Iran & Palestinian leaders who DON’T support peace, YOU SCHMUCK! Sanders would 'absolutely' consider using foreign aid as leverage on Israel https://t.co/EcPgH8KxNG — (((Ephraim Shalom))) (@ephshalom) 28 июля 2019 г.

A shocking betrayal. Why not then just hand Israel over to Iran and be done with it, Bernie?



משוגע — Zor Horwitz 👁️🦅 (@Overwatch_Eagle) 28 июля 2019 г.

Others voiced support for the senator, however, suggesting that other Democratic candidates for president including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren should follow suit in expressing similar sentiments.

Kudos to @BernieSanders for saying US aid to Israel should no longer be a blank check. @ewarren, what are you waiting for? The US can support Israeli security w/out paying for child detentions + home demolitions. Here's how such a policy could work https://t.co/yKnhZRNEEq https://t.co/XGcHNZstqM — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) 28 июля 2019 г.

The more you listen to this dude, the more it is affirmed what a great candidate he is. He can answer on a constructive manner on almost every question with a sharp to the point approach. But yet the mainstream media demonises him, what will lead to a massive boycott — Phoenix (@BurnedPhoenix1) 28 июля 2019 г.

It’ll be fun to see people call him anti Semitic 🙄 — Tim. (@urbane_turtle) 26 июля 2019 г.

Some asked the senator to be more specific, however, asking what a “pro-region” US policy would actually look like.