Michelle Obama Raises Eyebrows by Boasting 'Queen Not Smarter Than You' During Meeting With Students

During the summit, Michelle Obama suggested that students shouldn’t feel intimidated due to thinking that their classmates are more knowledgeable then themselves.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has managed to raise quite a few eyebrows online due to a certain remark she made while hosting her annual #BeatingtheOdds Summit held as part of her Reach Higher initiative.

Addressing the students who attended the event, Obama advised them not to feel intimidated by other classmates, arguing that "they’re not smarter than you" and then making a reference to her own dealings with world leaders and royals.

"You always think that somebody else knows more than you do. I’ve been at probably every powerful table there is to be at. I have been on boards with some of the top CEOs. I’ve had dinner with the frickin’ Queen! I’ve been to the summit of world leaders", she said as quoted by the Daily Express. "They’re not smarter than you. I’ve met these people".

Her remark, however, apparently did not sit well with some social media users who retaliated with disparaging remarks about Michelle Obama herself.

​A number of people, however, claimed that the former FLOTUS’ remark shouldn’t be regarded as a snub.

