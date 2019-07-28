In the 2010s, pole dancing escaped the seedy adult entertainment world of strip clubs and became more sports and fitness-oriented. But heads still turned when once dancer started showing off her skills right in front of city hall in Berezniki, Russia during a fitness festival.

A video of girl dancing on a pole in front of the city administration building in Berezniki, Russia is gaining popularity on social networks.

The dance was performed at a local fitness festival by professional dancer Galina Korelina.

Some grumbled and said that it was inappropriate behaviour. “The dance is good, but in the wrong place,” one local resident commented on the video.

However, a lot of the feedback was positive; many commentators liked the presentation and said it was elegant. "The girl dances beautifully and she doesn’t undress. Drunken people and homeless people disgrace our city more."