Amy Winehouse’s Drug-Addict Ex-Husband Launches $1.8 Million Legal Claim on Her Estate - Reports

Eight years after Amy Winehouse’s death, Blake Fielder-Civil, her ex-husband and drug-addict who has admitted introducing the singer to heroin, is demanding her fortune.

Winehouse, who died aged 27 of alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011, did not leave a will. Her after-tax assets of £2.94million ($3,6mln) went to her mum Janis, 63, and dad Mitch, 68. Since then, the value of her estate is believed to have grown considerably from song royalties.

Fielder-Civil has told Amy’s family his lawyers say he has a valid claim because he was with her for six years, during which she released some of her best-selling material, making his claim days after the eighth anniversary of her death, the Sun reported.

“Amy’s family are obviously upset about this – particularly as it has come at such a sensitive time,” a source told the Sun.

Fielder-Civil and Amy were married for two years, divorcing in July 2009. She gave him a £250,000 (more than $300,000) pay-off. But lawyers say the details of that settlement will be the key factor in Fielder-Civil’s legal claim, as if the payment was specified as a “clean-break” then he has no real grounds for demanding more money, otherwise he may have a case.

“If there wasn’t a ‘clean break’ there is a case that could be pursued. His team will possibly say he needs the money for a house, something that he needs and that there is money in the estate,” Frank Arndt, senior partner at Paradigm Family Law told the Sun.