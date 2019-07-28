Register
    Blink 182 Ex-Singer Tom DeLonge’s Organization Says It’s Obtained ‘Exotic’ UFO Metals

    Former Blink 182 frontman and current UFOlogist Tom DeLonge claims his UFO research organization has acquired “potentially exotic materials featuring properties not from any known existing military or commercial application.”

    DeLonge's To the Stars Academy, a UFO research outfit that could reportedly be broke, claims it has recently acquired some metamaterials of alien origin, Vice’s Motherboard reported.

    “The structure and composition of these materials are not from any known existing military or commercial application,” Steve Justice, To The Stars Academy's COO and former head of Advanced Systems at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works said in a statement. “They've been collected from sources with varying levels of chain-of-custody documentation, so we are focusing on verifiable facts and working to develop independent scientific proof of the materials' properties and attributes. In some cases, the manufacturing technology required to fabricate the material is only now becoming available."

    Justice, however, disclosed no further information regarding the physical characteristics of the materials nor does he provide any data which even suggests the materials are truly “ground-breaking.” Yet he said that the organization wants to reverse engineer the metals with hopes of manufacturing more of them.

    The press release states that some of these materials were acquired from investigative journalist and UFO researcher Linda Moulton Howe, who, in 2004, gave a presentation at the Xcon Conference on them, saying that the material could become a “lifting body” with the right amount of electromagnetic static and certain RF frequency. DeLonge also previously spoke of these “alien metals” during an interview with Joe Rogan, where he stated, “if you hit it with enough terahertz, it’ll float.”

    The claim was met with scepticism. Dr. Chris Cogswell, who hosts the Mad Scientist Podcast and who holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering, told Motherboard that layered magnesium and bismuth alloys are pretty common and are certainly easily explainable by science.

    “Micrometer thick layers are made by mistake in metallurgy facilities all the time. The purification of lead by removing bismuth using magnesium is a perfectly reasonable explanation,” he said.

