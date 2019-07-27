Man Survives After Falling Over 90 Metres as His Bungee Jump Cord Breaks (Graphic Video)

A daredevil from Poland, who decided to give himself a thrill by bungee jumping from a 92-metre height, got a near-death experience after his equipment failed. Although he landed on a safety bag, he was seriously injured.

In the northern Polish city of Gdynia, a 39-year-old man survived after free-falling from a height of 92 metres after his elastic cord for bungee jumping tore. The moment was caught on video and posted on YouTube by a fellow extreme enthusiast who jumped before him.

The footage shows a man jumping from a platform high above the ground with his arms spread in delight. Unexpectedly, the jump rope broke, so he dropped onto a giant safety airbag without anything holding him.

Although the jumper survived, he was seriously injured. As RTL reports, his spine was broken and many of his organs were affected. Luckily, doctors indicated that his spinal cord remained intact, so he would be able to walk again.