Ghostbusters Come Out With Sudden Piece of Advice for Storming Area 51

Media outlets and social networks started discussing a Facebook event earlier in July, calling on participants to storm the so-called Area 51, a classified US Air Force facility believed to be a site where evidence of aliens visiting Earth is hidden. Over 1.7 million people clicked "going" on the event, scheduled for 20 September.

The Ghostbusters have decided to participate in a popular event calling for people to storm a US Air Force facility in Nevada, popularly known as Area 51, allegedly hiding extraterrestrials.

The movie team has posted on its Twitter account a piece of advice for the future alien adventurers, suggesting to them that the storming of the base be "accompanied by professionals".

The video shows a clip of Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray conducting an interview with an alien abductee who talks about going to a hotel with an alien. Murray reminds viewers that aliens cannot be trusted.