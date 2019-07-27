Ghostbusters Come Out With Sudden Piece of Advice for Storming Area 51

The Ghostbusters have decided to participate in a popular event calling for people to storm a US Air Force facility in Nevada, popularly known as Area 51, allegedly hiding extraterrestrials.
The movie team has posted on its Twitter account a piece of advice for the future alien adventurers, suggesting to them that the storming of the base be "accompanied by professionals".
We don't suggest storming #Area51 unless accompanied by professionals. pic.twitter.com/BmgoRV2Ocu— Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) 26 июля 2019 г.
The video shows a clip of Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray conducting an interview with an alien abductee who talks about going to a hotel with an alien. Murray reminds viewers that aliens cannot be trusted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)