Following the incident, an Arsenal spokesman confirmed that Ozil, Kolašinac, and their wives were fine after they managed to scare the attackers away.

Numerous Arsenal fans praised football star Sead Kolasinac after the barehanded player fought a knife-wielding moped gang that assaulted him and his teammate Mesut Ozil in Northern London.

The CCTV footage showed the athlete's desperate battle against thugs that won several crucial seconds and allowed Ozil to drive their car away from the criminals.

Commenting on his act of bravery, famous TV host and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan urged the football club to promote Kolašinac.

Some fans backed the idea and also left numerous comments on the incident in support of the heroic player.