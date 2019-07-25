Watch Brazilian UFC Fighter Perform Matrix-Style Stunt

Brazilian MMA fighter Michel Pereira successfully debuted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) this May by defeating his British opponent Danny Roberts, thus increasing his win-list to 22 victories.

Brazil's Michel Pereira has published a video on Instagram where he runs up and flips off a wall like Neo, the protagonist in The Matrix film series.

Earlier this year, a video from a bout where the 25-year-old fighter knocked his opponent down after performing acrobatic stunts went viral and garnered more than eight million views.

Shortly after the fight, Pereira signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).