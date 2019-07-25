Pakistan Cricket Star Imam-ul-Haq Roasted as His Alleged Multiple Affairs Exposed

New Delhi (Sputnik) Pakistani star cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has landed in hot water after threads of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by him to multiple girls, were leaked on social media.

The #MeToo controversy started on Tuesday evening when the girls accused the star batsman of cheating and exploitation. A Twitter user leaked the screen shots of alleged chats claiming "So apparently Mr @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he's single".

The user also leaked some videos in which the batsman had some intimate chats with one of the girls. However, the Twitter handle from which the alleged chats were leaked has since been deleted but screenshots of the text messages are being circulated on social media.

Netizens have been divided on the scandal, with some questioning the cricketer’s conduct.

So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single.#Imamulhaq pic.twitter.com/t3NHSSvY6N — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) July 25, 2019

She: Baby kiss kro na 😥

He : main ground main hon.

She : please na baby kro na 😓#Imamulhaq 👇😂#ImamUlHaqExposed pic.twitter.com/QYBZK38U3V — Hassan Nawaz (@innoxentaasi129) July 25, 2019

*Awam settling after Mohsin Abbas Haider*

*#Imamulhaq Scandal comes*

Awaam: pic.twitter.com/8ZhAykzMLi — Ali Zar Raza (@alizarraza) July 24, 2019

Mr durex after getting exposed,a

Give him new name “durex” 😂 #Imamulhaq pic.twitter.com/L7QqutLdj1 — لیلپوریا 📶 (@babajacky3) July 25, 2019

Netizens have also targeted ​former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for the conduct of his nephew Imam.

#InzamamulHaq be like: First of all, Thank to ALLAH, my boy (@ImamUlHaq12 ) played very well with 8-10 girls at a time. the ScreenShots were also fantastic😋 #MeToo #Imamulhaq @Inzamam08 pic.twitter.com/t0IRKaBdN8 — پکیاں رپوٹاں (@The_truth_099) July 24, 2019

​Imam had played key role in some remarkable victories in the recent World Cup in England. Nevertheless, thousands of people have also been denouncing the claims made by the women.

Following this new controversy on Asian Twitter where a Pakistani cricketer's private conversations + nudes been leaked by girls he was dating. Not sure if these chicks know this or not but there's an agency called FIA in Pakistan that takes this kinda stuff pretty seriously. — F. Jeffery (@Natsecjeff) July 25, 2019

Stop this nonsense against males... A these females using #MeToo are mostly victimsing others #Imamulhaq https://t.co/Z5wzgGfHAz — Muhammad Salman (@SalmanYousufKK) July 25, 2019

It is high time this bullshit gold digging attitude of women is finally exposed. Men, know your worth. Don't let these #GoldDigging shitheads pin their manipulative actions on you. We're better than that. They have people to fight for them. As a man, you don't. #Imamulhaq #MenToo — Lord Corvid (@LordCorvid93) July 25, 2019

#Imamulhaq Haven't seen all of it but so far seems 2 way consensual. So don't really care. — Multani Saint (@MultaniSaint) July 25, 2019

#Imamulhaq is a Nice Cricketer .. Pakistani awaam should not Target him or Threatened his carrier . It's his Personal Matter .. leave this topic #Love — Harshal 🇮🇳 (@Harshal_999) July 25, 2019

