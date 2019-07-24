'Never That Big': 25-Foot Loch Ness Monster Spotted in Unrivalled Sonar Imagery, Skipper Claims

In a fresh revelation, boat Skipper Mike Bell claims he has at long last found the creature - affectionately named Nessie - lurking in the Scottish lake’s waters, having provided a unique sonar image as proof, featuring a 25-foot-long, thin animal-like object lurking about 115 feet beneath the surface, The Sun reported.

The snapshot, taken while he was accompanying a group of tourists on their trip around the loch in late June, also sports the bottom of the water reservoir as well as fish. Mike, a newly-minted skipper, had by a twerk of fate just rounded off his story of the local mythological creature and the castle by the water when a tourist spotted the anomaly in the image.

However, when the 24-year-old returned to take close-up readings at the same spot, the mysterious object was no longer there.

"It’s my first year being the skipper in the boat in five months and I’ve never seen it or had something that big on the sonar”, he recounted, adding that his dad, the more experienced skipper who has been doing it for several years, “has never seen it that big before on the sonar” either.

"It's my first sighting of Nessie and I think my dad is a wee bit jealous as he has never seen it", Mike claimed, adding that “he would like to think this is our creature, Nessie”.

He then explained at length that while the standard size on the sonar is usually a sharp prick, suggesting some small fish moving around, “the large line about 35 metres in the water was about 10-25 feet”.

This is the eighth sighting of the Loch Ness Monster this year recorded on the official Loch Ness Monster sighting page.

Late on Tuesday, UK charity the Royal National Lifeboat Institution issued a safety warning after a mass search event for the Loch Ness Monster gained traction on Facebook, slated to fall one day after the now viral “Storm Area 51” gathering. On the site, 18,000 enthusiasts expressed determination to join the Loch Ness event, while 38,000 said they were “interested”.