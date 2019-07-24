Register
10:40 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51

    ‘Let’s See Them Aliens!’ Training ‘Course’ Created Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51' Event at Secret US Base

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Memes are still flooding in amid the “Storm Area 51” craze, which began after an apparent trolling event was created on Facebook, inviting users to break into the top-secret US military base in the Nevada desert. Some have taken it to the next level, sketching a virtual map for one of Nintendo’s most popular games, Mario Maker 2.

    The “Storm Area 51” Facebook event that has made headlines all over the world with around 2 million users signing up to invade one of the most highly protected facilities of the US Air Force has inspired one gamer to design a tribute map for Mario Maker 2. The course of the iconic game, which has produced myriads of memes itself, is titled “Let’s see them aliens!” presents a desert lane with UFO-themed bloopers, moving platforms as well as psychedelic music and visuals.

    Thanks to the map, those, wishing to take part in the attempt to storm Area 51, but fearing the possible repercussions, can test the virtual route, the website Segment Next reports. It is said to have been played over 19,000 times. According to this gaming portal, the course will take about a minute or two for experienced Mario users and will free geeks and UFO hunters of the possible dangers that the US military has warned the potential trespassers about.

    However, it seems that the creator of Mario Maker 2, the gaming company Nintendo, isn’t very eager about the “Storm Area 51” craze. One Reddit user, claiming to have posted the course, said that it was removed by the gaming giant although it “had blown up”, and he or she had to remake it.

    ​Although it all started as an apparent farce, the movement has been blown out of proportion. As of the time of writing, 1.8 million users had RSVP'd confirming their attendance at the event, scheduled for 20 September, while another 1.4 million have marked themselves “interested”.

    The US military is well aware of the campaign and has attempted to discourage prospective "raiders" against any such attempts.

    The Air Force, meanwhile, has held briefings on the Naruto running technique, according to Reddit know-it-alls. Even the man behind the ludicrous idea to raid the secretive Area 51 has already voiced his fears over the possible consequences of the viral campaign.

    "It started out as just a pure stroke of imagination, just funny. I wanted to do something cool out there now, that we have a bunch of people, but I don't want anybody to get hurt”, Matty Roberts told KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas.

    Related:

    Creator of 'Storm Area 51' Movement Fears Event Could Lead to 'Military Base Slaughter'
    1.5 Million People Back ‘Storm Area 51’ Pledge on Facebook Despite US Military Warnings
    Netizens Flood Social Media With Area 51 Memes in Anticipation of 20 September ‘Raid’
    Tags:
    Area 51, games, memes, Facebook, US Air Force, US, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse