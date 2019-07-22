Beauty Contest Challenger Triumphs Over Heavy Vehicles - Report

The 19-year beauty said that some of the other pageant girls appeared surprised when they learned what she does for a living.

Ella Rees, a 19-year old finalist in the Miss England beauty pageant, has made a surprising reveal about her day job which may not exactly fit the conservative stereotypical image of a feminine beauty queen, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the feminine blonde bombshell “sells construction vehicles,” and helps with her family business which is “focused on heavy goods vehicles.”

"My dad's family business has always been heavy goods vehicles, I deal with the smaller side of things. I do all my own work, everything myself and I don't rely on anybody. But I think some people get a surprise when they call up my company and it isn't a man who answers,” she said as quoted by the tabloid. "They are shocked and say 'can I speak to someone selling the vehicles', they don't expect it to be me. I think older generations find it a more of a shock, when they come to look round they ask is there anybody else and I say 'I am the only one’.”

Rees said that just as some of the men she “comes across at work” were surprised that she takes part in beauty pageants, some of the other pageant contestants were also “shocked” when they learned about her day job.

"I have done a few pageants and some people think you just have to be pretty but it's much more than that, I like it because it is a sign of femininity and empowerment. I'm nervous but excited to take part in the Miss England final - I'm just going to keep trying", she told the newspaper.

The Miss England final is expected to kick off on 31 July.