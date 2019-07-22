Finger Lickin’ Good? Video Featuring Topless Reality TV Star and Turkey Reportedly Found on Pornhub

A person familiar with the model’s career insisted that she never did any actual porn and/or full frontal nudity, and was merely a glamour model in the past.

British model and reality TV show “Love Island” participant India Reynolds has apparently done some rather raunchy things in the past as several saucy videos featuring her were uncovered by “eagle-eyed fans” on Pornhub, MailOnline reports.

According to the newspaper, one already deleted video features topless India stuffing a turkey in a Christmas-themed setting while "making suggestive comments," with other videos showing her posing topless for a "seductive photo shoot".

A source familiar with the matter was quick to dispel possible speculation by promptly telling the media that Reynolds never was involved in the making of actual pornography.

"India has never done porn - full frontal nudity or having sex - and was just previously a glamour model and that’s all that video is of", the source said.