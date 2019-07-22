PewDiePie Pushes FaceApp to Its Limit, Produces Terrifying Results

It was probably not the best idea to apply face changing filters 10 times in a row, but the Swedish YouTube miracle was brave enough to delve into the darkest corners of neural network algorithms.

Number one Youtuber, Felix Kjellberg, whom the Internet knows as ‘PewDiePie’, posted a video in which he tried out FaceApp – the mobile application that can dramatically alter one’s face using neural network algorithms.

The app has been around for a while, but recently got a viral boost after celebrities began posting altered photos.

When faced with his “old” photo, Kjellberg burst into laughter, saying that his family doesn’t usually get gray hair with age.

“Luckily, I’ll get to keep my blonde hair, but my god, it doesn’t look good, does it?” he said, before proceeding with adding a ton of makeup on top of his digitally-aged self.

Commenting on the younger version of himself, on the other hand, PewDiePie humorously said he looks like makeup celebrity James Charles – another YouTuber, who enjoys 15 million subscribers and has been namecalled by ‘Pewds’ on a number of occasions. The two played Minecraft together on a video Kjellberg published earlier in July.

Things got weirder when the Pewds pushed the algorithm to its limit, repeatedly adding the “older” filter. The results turned out to be… unsettling.

FaceApp was developed by Russian programmer Yaroslav Goncharov. On Sunday, Russian media reported Goncharov had grossed over $1 million with his app. The paid version (which works as a subscription) removes advertisements, watermarks and provides access to additional filters.