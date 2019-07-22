Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at MAGA Fans Wedding in New Jersey, Kisses Bride (Video)

The couple reportedly were engaged in 2017 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The wedding was celebrated on Saturday night at the same venue, with flags in the reception hall that said "Trump 2020", TMZ reported. The newlyweds and their guests - some wearing 'MAGA' hats - reportedly greeted Donald Trump with chants of "USA, USA, USA," and "Trump, Trump, Trump". After the US president congratulated the couple, various people from the wedding party gratefully posed with Trump.
