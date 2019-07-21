Canadian Cop Gets Cute Cat Ears While Addressing Double Homicide Press Conference

Facebook technology allows for filters to be added on video recordings which automatically identify faces and add animated features such as animal characteristics, funny hats, facial hair, and even swapping genders.

The Canadian Royal Mounted National Police Force on Friday unwittingly added cartoon animated ears and whiskers to what otherwise would have been a solemn livestream press conference regarding a double homicide, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

Sgt Janelle Shoihet filmed the event and the British Columbia's Police Force clarified on Twitter that the addition of the face filter was an accident.

Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly. — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 19, 2019

The conference was addressing the case of the murder of a young couple on holiday in Canada; an American women and her Australian partner.

The department then re-uploaded an updated version of the recorded conference without the animated face filters.

Similar technology has also been used in a viral application 'FaceApp' which has seen hoards of people digitally altering their faces to age themselves.

The police have blamed an "automatic setting" of the cat filter feature for the mishap.