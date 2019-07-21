Kim K, Justin Bieber Thank Trump for Helping US Rapper Arrested in Sweden, Rile Up Social Media

Trump tweeted that he offered to personally vouch for ASAP Rocky's bail, even though there’s no system of bail in Sweden.

Reality TV star and social media celebrity Kim Kardashian West stepped forward to thank US President Donald Trump for his involvement in the plight of American rapper Rakim Mayers, also known as A$AP Rocky, who was arrested in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a street brawl on 30 June.

According to TMZ, Kim’s husband Kanye West called Trump on 19 July and “made a plea for the President to get involved.” Rocky currently faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 18 июля 2019 г.

​Commenting on the rapper’s predicament on Twitter, Trump said that he spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven who, according to the president, assured him that the rapper would be treated fairly.

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 июля 2019 г.

​Trump added that he “offered to personally vouch” for the singer’s bail, though as AFP points out, there’s no system of bail in Sweden.

Many social media users were quick to hit out at Kardashian's support for Trump, citing allegations of racism during Trump's ongoing spat with a group of Democratic congresswomen.

Justice Reform? If you weren’t Kim Kardashian married to Kanye, Racist #Repugnant45 would tell your black husband & beautiful brown babies to “go back to your country” & take #ASAPRocky w/them 🤣 Respect 4 using your platforms to help but you’ve confused privilege w/ compassion! pic.twitter.com/AI5ofJuOl3 — DDerry Jones (@DDerryJ) 19 июля 2019 г.

How is this justice reform, freeing a celebrity? — Digital Lizzy (@lizzyemcee) 19 июля 2019 г.

Why not let the US embassy/consulate in Sweden do their job? Swedish authorities should be allowed to follow due process. Are you going to intervene for every US citizen that gets into trouble overseas? — estrella365 (@estrella365) 19 июля 2019 г.

meanwhile he's currently calling for 4 congresswomen of color to "go back" to where they came from — AMANI (@xoamani) 18 июля 2019 г.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has also addressed Trump via Twitter regarding the ASAP Rocky situation, using the opportunity to inquire whether the president could “let those kids out of cages”, apparently referring to migrant children who are being kept in detention centers on the United States’ southern border.

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 20 июля 2019 г.

Bieber’s comment also evoked a barrage of criticism online, with a number of netizens attacking the singer’s stance on the migrant issue.

Justin, I've heard you have a big house or two. How many kids could you comfortably fit? — P H Stessel (@pstessel) 20 июля 2019 г.

Those kids and their parents are free to leave and return to their country of legal citizenship at any time.👍 — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) 20 июля 2019 г.

All "cages" at border detention centers were installed before Trump was President, mostly during the Obama administration. I’m happy to explain the issue in depth privately. Over 130,000 people were caught a month ago illegally crossing. This number overwhelms our infrastructure. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) 20 июля 2019 г.