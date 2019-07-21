Spit Take: 'Bathwater-Peddling Gamer Girl' Belle Delphine Sends Jar of Her Saliva to Critic

Belle Delphine’s "mysterious gift" was revealed around the same time as her Instagram account was banned after being reported by a concerned user for “containing nudity and pornographic content”.

Belle Delphine, a 19-year old self-styled "gamer girl" from the United Kingdom who recently made headlines by literally selling her bath water online, has apparently stepped up her game as she sent a peculiar present to Ethan Klein of the YouTube comedy duo H3H3.

According to Dexerto, on 2 July Klein received a direct message from Belle asking for his address in order to mail him a "mysterious package", after he suggested that she sell "jars full of her farts".

The contents of the package, which were finally revealed by Klein in a podcast on 19 July, turned out to contain a jar of Belle’s own spit, a micro-USB with a video of the “gamer girl” collecting said spit, and an “I own Belle Delphine’s spit” cap.

"So she’s just drooling into a cup. Lots of drool", Klein remarked as he was watching the video. "Did she really drool that much?"

The media outlet also noted that Bell Delphine’s Instagram account got banned shortly after one concerned user reported it for “containing nudity and pornographic content”.