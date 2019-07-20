Social Media Astonished as Nicki Minaj Shares New Remix of DaBaby’s Song (VIDEO)

The rapper performs her own vocal parts in a previously male vocal-only track. The track was premiered during a radio show in which the singer discussed her decision to ditch her trip to Saudi Arabia over the country’s poor record on LGBT rights.

Nicki Minaj, a US rapper and actress, has released a remix of DaBaby’s track “Suge (Yea Yea).” In the audio, the female rapper chimes with her own parts into a previously male-only vocals version. The beat, however, stays the same, if slightly louder.

Minaj premiered the track during Friday’s Queen Radio takeover of Los Angeles' Power 106 station, the Complex report says.

During the radio show, Minaj explained her decision to cancel her tour in Saudi Arabia following a massive backlash at home.

​“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” she said.