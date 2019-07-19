Adult Site Teases to Release X-Rated Video With ‘World’s First’ Animated Porn Star/Influencer

The fanciful creation by a tech company and porn site, called Jedy Vales, has garnered more than 20,000 followers on Instagram with racy selfies. Although she is said to be completely fictional, her creators promise to deliver her fans genuine pleasure someday.

One online sex haven has vowed to release an adult movie with Jedy Vales, claimed to be “the world’s first” artificial porn star, if her account on Instagram gains one million followers, the Daily Star reports. The fictional beauty, who now has 23,000 subscribers on her Instagram account, was created by tech company Camasutra VR and adult site YouPorn in what might be considered one of the porn industry’s possible avenues of development.

View this post on Instagram when someone takes a literal bite out of your underwear? A post shared by Jedy Vales (@jedyvales) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

There have been about 40 entries on her account so far, however, none of them are beyond the bounds of decency as X-rated content is said to be waiting for the million-milestone.

As Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes predicts their animated Instagrammer and similar AI creations have a big future in the industry.

“In our eyes, Jedy is an early step in the next phase of technology working with humans, instead of working to replace humans and human sexuality”, he told the outlet, adding that they “have no interest in replacing porn performers whatsoever, that was never the motivation behind this project”.

The porn site boss also fired back at critics of “not real” things on social networks, noting that promoting them “is seemingly a huge part of social media”.

"Gone are the days of virtual characters being restricted to only movies or video games. For brands, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to navigate today’s social landscape”, he argued.