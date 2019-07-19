Netizens Amused as Indian Politician Sleeps on the Floor of an Assembly Hall (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Indian state of Karnataka, a video has gone viral showing former state Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa sleeping on the floor of a legislative assembly hall.

The state assembly has been debating a trust motion since several members of the ruling Janta Dal (Secular), JD(U)-Congress coalition government deserted the party, making it a minority.

The state's Chief Minister opted for a trust vote after the Supreme Court of India asked the Speaker of the Assembly to decide on the resignations of members, from both Congress and the JD(U).

The Assembly, however, dispersed on Thursday without completing its business, as the Congress floor leaders insisted that the Speaker decide on a whip issued by it to its members. On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted the confidence motion to be taken up and threatened to remain in the Assembly floor until the house decided on it.

Though the Governor of the state had asked the Speaker to conclude the debate and vote on the confidence motion by the end of the day, the Speaker K.R. Ramesh wanted to consult the state’s top legal officers. As the issue remained unresolved, leader of BJP Y.S. Yeddyurappa and his party legislators decided to remain on the floor of the Assembly.

A video of Yeddyurappa sleeping on the floor has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH Karnataka: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa sleeps at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. BJP legislators of the state are on an over night 'dharna' at the Assembly over their demand of floor test. pic.twitter.com/e4z6ypzJPz — ANI (@ANI) 18 July 2019

A section of netizens saw the funnier side of the video questioning if Yeddyurappa had taken the “floor test” demand literally to actually sleep on the assembly floor.

This is the real floor-test. He's testing the floor if it's good enough to seep for next 3-4 years👍 — Ved Nayak ವೇದ್ ನಾಯಕ್ وید نایک (@catcheronthesly) 18 July 2019

Let them sleep and have a good night. — Bharath (@b00000h) 18 July 2019

Literally testing the floor — saurabh patidar (@crazy_mufc) 19 July 2019

Truly a great leader..#KarnatakaFloorTest#KarnatakaTrustVote#Karnataka — KRISHNA DUBEY🇮🇳 (@krish991960) 18 July 2019

I am Loving this Drama more than anything..

There is a contest between Ruling and opposition party that who can go more low..

BJP legislator's are literally at lower floor of the house.. — वंदे मातरम् (@binaysingh1008) 18 July 2019

However, some other users expressed their displeasure at the “drama” that the elected lawmakers of the state were engrossed in.

Power hungry people doing drama. It is unfortunate that bjp is killing all fundamentals of democracy to enjoy power. — Zulfikar (@Zulfika74196176) 19 July 2019

These are unique happenings which will never ever happen in any part of the universe.... — Nishanth7781 (@Nish_7781) 19 July 2019

Academy award, popularly known as the Oscars, for best role in dramatics 😊💐 — B.S.RANA (ராணா) (@bsrana2020) 19 July 2019

Meanwhile, the floor-test of the ruling coalition is expected to take place on Friday.