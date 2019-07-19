New Trailer for Top Gun Sequel Starring Tom Cruise Presented at ComicCon

A new movie starring Tom Cruise and featuring a lot of jet fighter action is set for release in 2020.

Paramount Pictures presented its first trailer for the sequel of the 1986 action drama film Top Gun. The follow-up is called Top Gun: Maverick.

The new film, whose timeline is set 34 years after the original movie, will see theatrical release in 2020 and will feature Cruise return as Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

The trailer for the upcoming film was presented at ComicCon on Friday.

​“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” Cruise earlier said of the film. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one […] but a progression for Maverick.”

​Despite mixed critical response, the original Top Gun became the highest-grossing movie of 1986, winning numerous awards and spawning a host of pre-Internet cultural memes.