Way Too Thicc: Hilarious Starfish With Big Butt Breaks the Internet

Some animals strike our imagination with their strength, endurance, dexterity, or unique abilities. But others can impress us with their unusual looks that seem just like human… too human, sometimes.

A photo of a starfish, posted by @bayshoujo on Twitter, has gone viral, over the sea creature's massive and well-shaped butt. The photo looks unbelievably bizarre, but quite real and has left the internet in tatters.

"Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today", the photographer wrote in the description.

Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today 😌 pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ — あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019

Numerous users commented on the weird starfish, joking about its "posterior".

Some photographers also noted that the creature is not the only starfish with shapely curves.