Way Too Thicc: Hilarious Starfish With Big Butt Breaks the Internet

A photo of a starfish, posted by @bayshoujo on Twitter, has gone viral, over the sea creature's massive and well-shaped butt. The photo looks unbelievably bizarre, but quite real and has left the internet in tatters.
"Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today", the photographer wrote in the description.
Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today 😌 pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ— あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019
Numerous users commented on the weird starfish, joking about its "posterior".
July 1, 2019
— Alex💱 (@Stop__Saenzz) July 1, 2019
Some photographers also noted that the creature is not the only starfish with shapely curves.
July 1, 2019
