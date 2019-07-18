Lindsay Lohan Teases Fans With Intimate Snap Following Big Career News

The child star-turned scandal-ridden celebrity has reportedly landed a role in the Australian adaptation of The Masked Singer after her attempt to come back via reality TV failed. Although the show about Lohan running a beach club is expected to end after just one season, she does not seem to have parted with her party spirit.

US actress Lindsay Lohan has garnered over 200K likes with a daring snap on Instagram, something that’s worked her fans into a frenzy. Although the 33-year-old is no stranger to heating up her fandom with racy photos, this time she opted for a more intimate touch and posted a picture of herself in a mesh bra, leaning against a wall behind her, with her red locks lazily falling onto her breast.

View this post on Instagram 🤘🏻 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

Some rushed to share their love for the star and admired her with comments like “rock chick”, “pretty girl”, and “cute”.

“I love how she’s always in empty apartments with no furniture. Gotta love it. She’s one of a kind”, one of her fans posted.

Others have taken a more sarcastic stance, referencing her history of drug and alcohol abuse and suggesting that she was “wasted” in this photo. One commenter even posted “What a mess!” while another trashed her looks.

“When you don’t need to use #faceapp bc all you need is to take off your make up”, a netizen posted.

Photos, leaving very little to the imagination, appear now and then on her Instagram. Lohan even opted for a borderline snap for her 33d birthday, inflaming her millions-strong following on Instagram with a naked selfie in nothing but diamond-like earrings, sparkly ring and three golden bracelets.

The US actress, who has travelled a long road from a promising teenage star to a scandal-ridden celebrity, is not giving up hope to re-launch her career. She recently starred in a reality show in which she runs a club but it has not taken off, as some reports suggested. The show is said to have been cancelled after the first season amid poor reviews and declining ratings.

However, it has been reported that she will not vanish from the screen. She is expected to become one of the celebrity judges on the Australian edition of The Masked Singer, Page Six suggested.