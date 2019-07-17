Twitterquake as Avengers Star Chris Pratt Slammed for Wearing T-Shirt Linked to Conservatives

The Hollywood charmer and Marvel star has opted for a print with the so-called Gadsden flag – a coiled snake with the caption “Don’t tread on me” – which some associate with right-wing groups and the pro-gun movement. His choice angered some commenters, who also slammed him for being a member of a “homophobic” church.

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has been targeted by numerous angry comments for wearing a t-shirt with the Gadsden flag.

​Created by Brigadier General in the Continental Army Christopher Gadsden, it became a symbol during the Revolutionary War between the American colonials and the British Empire.

However, in recent years the coiled snake on the flag, along with the message, has become associated with right-wing and conservative groups, including the Tea Party and the pro-gun movement Yahoo News suggests. The media outlet cites the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which notes that the flag is “sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages in some contexts”.

Although the symbol has also been adopted by the US Men’s Soccer Team and the rock band Metallica, among others, many netizens interpreted the Marvel star’s choice as unequivocally racist and trashed Pratt online, saying that by wearing it he was supporting bigotry.

People just finding out now that Chris Pratt has always been problematic. Never liked him. That's why I never watched his shitty Guardians of Galaxy movies. — Vanessa Nguyen (@VanessaNguyen28) 17 de juliol de 2019

Nice shirt... Only people I see with that flag are alt-right racists.... pic.twitter.com/0sUfv6Ghki — chomp🌈sky (@chompsky5) 17 de juliol de 2019

I like him, but all these small things about his politics makes me wonder when he’ll say something transphobic, tank his career, and do the full heel-turn into a Fox commentator https://t.co/Emfzd02GmK — Tim Byrnes (@timbyrnes89) 16 de juliol de 2019

However, many stood up for him, noting that the Gadsden flag is a symbol of freedom, first of all.

Chris @prattprattpratt is criticized as a white supremacist for *checks notes* wearing a centuries-old symbol of freedom https://t.co/cliswBDh6s — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) 17 de juliol de 2019

How the hell is the “don’t tread on me” flag, which is fully authorized by the ⁦@USNavy⁩ racist? Stay strong ⁦@prattprattpratt⁩



Chris Pratt Smeared as 'White Supremacist' for Wearing Gadsden Flag Shirt https://t.co/d2miMvCAd3 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) 17 de juliol de 2019

It’s almost like people don’t know nor appreciate American Revolution history.



It’s a cool shirt and Chris Pratt is a cool guy for knowing his history enough to buy and wear it. https://t.co/TpAMqqk5N7 — Rebecca Johnson (@derbykid) 17 de juliol de 2019

The Gadsden Flag has absolutely nothing to do with white supremacy.

This is getting so boring. These people need to get a god damn grip.https://t.co/z0Zax4ePTB — TommyJoe Ratliff (@TommyJoeRatliff) 17 de juliol de 2019

​The actor, known to be a devout Christian, became the centre of a similar controversy earlier this year after he praised the church that he attends. Another celebrity, however, Ellen Page, called Pratt’s megachurch, Hillsong, which he, along with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez attend, “infamously anti-LGBTQ”.

Ellen apparently referred to earlier scandalous allegations about its founder molesting children, the church referring people to ex-gay conversion therapy and statements that they consider same-sex relationships to be sinful. Her verbal assault left commenters split, with some taking her side and others slamming the “religion police in Hollywood” for harassing people.