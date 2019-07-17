Russian Bombshell Accepts #BottleCapChallenge, Opens Three Bottles Simultaneously (Video)

This summer's social network trend, the #BottleCapChallenge, which requires a participant to kick the lid off a bottle while being filmed in slow motion, is gaining more and more followers every day.

However, netizens haven't stopped coming up with new ways to complete the challenge. Earlier in the day, Russian figure skater and 2018 Olympic champion Alina Zagitova posted a video of her opening a bottle while wearing ice skates.

Another spectacular video was shared by Olympic gymnast from Spain Almudena Cid, who knocked the cap off a bottle without spilling any water, while also performing a headstand and swinging her legs like helicopter blades.

Now Russian bombshell Sveta Bilyalova has accepted the challenge, opening three bottles simultaneously.