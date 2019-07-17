Epic Fail: Naked Man Chasing Dog Who Stole Dildo Completely Ruins Redditor's Marriage Proposal

Sometimes, even the most elaborate waterproof plan can go down in flames in the most ridiculous way. At least, netizens can appreciate the crazy chain of events that destroyed the scheme.

Reddit User EdwardScissorFingers got over 60,000 likes for his post detailing how his marriage proposal plan went terribly wrong. The man intended to pick up his girlfriend and drive to a romantic location to propose to her.

However, on the way, he was distracted by a "naked homeless man chasing down a dog, who had a visible dildo in its mouth".

The insane scene distracted, resulting in his car colliding with a huge truck, sending the poor chap to the hospital. To make matters worse, he also lost the engagement ring and upset his girlfriend's parents by almost killing their daughter.

Reddit users commented that "it all might have been a sign from above", while others cheered him on, saying that he "obviously had a better day, than the man chasing the dog who stole his sex toy".