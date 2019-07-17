‘Works Too Well’: FaceApp-Mania Consumes Twitter

The FaceApp tool, which transforms your face by aging it, adding glasses and many other digital modifications, has gone viral this week as thousands, if not millions, notice how realistic the 'old' versions of them look.

The first edition of FaceApp was issued in 2017, allowing people using a free version to change their appearance applying different filters, including one for aging.

For the past week netizens have established a solid trend on Twitter, sharing a variety of aged portraits of musicians, selfies among other creative objects that were subjected to changes.

Using a hashtag #FaceApp you can easily find thousands of AI-processed photos, alongside inscriptions that vary from expressions of shock to alarming warnings that AI has gone too far.

Some users were alarmed that the app "works too well" and warned others against using it.

Someone needs to shut the #FaceApp down because it works TOO well and there’s no way I don’t look exactly like this when I’m old. pic.twitter.com/R4OSOLhZdN — Nate Duval (@NateDuval) July 16, 2019

BE CAREFUL WITH FACEAPP - the face aging fad app. It immediately uploads your photos without asking, whether you chose one or not. https://t.co/LlqkDpy4ZO — Joshua Nozzi 🇺🇸👨🏻‍💻 ⚣ (@JoshuaNozzi) July 16, 2019

oh my goodness, old me looks exactly like my grandfather #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/HxXhcANm2G — b²³ (@arsenalistrator) July 16, 2019​

Others enjoyed seeing themselves old.

For many, FaceApp gives an opportunity to joke.

Just giving this age challenge a go. Definitely aged well #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/FXIViFWnly — Jameson Whiskey (@jamesonwhiskey) July 16, 2019

This why women don’t last on TV as long as men. #FaceApp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/hjlYTUkpyr — Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) July 16, 2019

I may be the ugliest, most scary “old man” that ever lived. Like, I can see kids running from me in terror. This app sucks. 😑 #FaceApp #FaceAppChallenge pic.twitter.com/dwpe2CSdD4 — Mario Alejandro (@TheWaxHeaven) July 16, 2019

Some of celebrities have also joined the FaceApp challenge.