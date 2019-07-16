New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Katrina Kaif, who likes to keep her personal life under the duvet from media glares, has shared her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram as a birthday treat to her fans.

The actress, who turns 36 today (16 July), is in vacation mode in Mexico with her friends and sister for her birthday. Kaif, who stars in the super hit film "Bharat", has been documenting her beachside getaway with scintillating pictures from the vacation.

She sent waves through the internet in a recent picture donning a white bikini with a distressed kimono on top of it. Wishes and compliments came pouring from Bollywood celebrities and fans in the comment section of the post. However, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor couldn't resist pulling her leg and commented, “you've gone for a photo shoot”.

Katrina Kaif also received admiration for her picture in a Mara Hoffman bikini from her friend and dance choreographer Farah Khan, who said she looks young like a 12-year-old.

Netizens were awestruck and couldn't resist admiring the birthday girl.

​Professionally, Katrina has received rave reviews for her recent film Bharat alongside Salman Khan, and Zero, starring Shahrukh Khan. Katrina, who is also known for her dancing skills, has given many lit dance performances to songs such as Chikni Chameli, Kamli Kamli, and Shiela Ki Jawani, scorching the big screen. Currently, Katrina is shooting for director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.