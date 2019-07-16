Register
17:08 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looks on as she attends the launch of her upcoming Hindi film 'Bharat' in Mumbai on May 17, 2019

    Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Wows Fans with Bikini Snap from Mexico

    © AFP 2019 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Katrina Kaif, who likes to keep her personal life under the duvet from media glares, has shared her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram as a birthday treat to her fans.

    The actress, who turns 36 today (16 July), is in vacation mode in Mexico with her friends and sister for her birthday. Kaif, who stars in the super hit film "Bharat", has been documenting her beachside getaway with scintillating pictures from the vacation. 

    She sent waves through the internet in a recent picture donning a white bikini with a distressed kimono on top of it. Wishes and compliments came pouring from Bollywood celebrities and fans in the comment section of the post. However, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor couldn't resist pulling her leg and commented, “you've gone for a photo shoot”.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

     

    Katrina Kaif also received admiration for her picture in a Mara Hoffman bikini from her friend and dance choreographer Farah Khan, who said she looks young like a 12-year-old.

    View this post on Instagram

    🦋

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    Netizens were awestruck and couldn't resist admiring the birthday girl.

     

    ​Professionally, Katrina has received rave reviews for her recent film Bharat alongside Salman Khan, and Zero, starring Shahrukh Khan. Katrina, who is also known for her dancing skills, has given many lit dance performances to songs such as Chikni Chameli, Kamli Kamli, and Shiela Ki Jawani, scorching the big screen. Currently, Katrina is shooting for director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. 

    Related:

    Priyanka Chopra’s Sensuous Bikini Pics Evoke Sharp Response on Twitter
    Bollywood Celebrities Take a Shot at #BottleCapChallenge
    Tags:
    Birthday, bikini, celebrity, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse