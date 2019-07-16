Kylie Jenner Uses Kim Kardashian To Lash Back at Copycat Accuser

The social media celebrity insists she did not copy other influencers, but acknowledged that she takes her inspiration from Pinterest.

Kylie Jenner resorted to quoting Kim Kardashian as she defended herself against Instagram copycat accusations.

Amanda Ensing, an Instagram ‘influencer’ with 1.4 million followers, alluded that Jenner, with 140 million followers, copied a photo she posted about one month ago. On both photos, the ladies are seen completely naked, save for a giant sunhat covering their faces.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram vacation mode Публикация от Kylie (@kyliejenner) 14 Июл 2019 в 9:16 PDT

“This photo looks awfully familiar,” Ensing commented, under Jenner’s photo.

The allegations left Jenner unfazed, as she quoted her sister Kim Kardashian-West to clap back at the accuser.

“From the words of Kim K [you are] not on my mood board but I did get my [inspiration] off Pinterest,” she wrote.

Jenner’s photo appears to have been taken during the celebrity’s vacation on Turks and Caicos islands with Sofie Richie - the girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, according to Entertainment Tonight.