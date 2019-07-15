In response to Milano’s tweet, some social media users enquired if the actress would like to help migrants in a more tangible way.

American actress and activist Alyssa Milano has once again stirred up the social media crowd with her latest Twitter jab against US Vice President Mike Pence whom she seemed to compare to a high-ranking Nazi official and chief architect of Holocaust.

A picture tweeted by Milano on 13 July features a photo of Pence visiting a detention centre for illegal migrants, juxtaposed with a photo of Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler inspecting a prison camp in the 1940s.

​Milano’s move seemed to evoke a largely negative response, with many social media users criticising the actress’ reasoning.

You’re an idiot @Alyssa_Milano. How many Jews walked hundreds of miles to break into a concentration camp? — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) 14 июля 2019 г.

This is absolutely insane. Go educate yourself on the Holocaust, and the American immigration laws, @Alyssa_Milano — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) 13 июля 2019 г.

In the first picture millions of Jews were boarded into cattle cars by force and put into concentration camps with the end being extermination on the bottom you have ppl who chose to cross our boarder illegally and can go home at any time — Angela Maniaci ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@chiccabear26) 13 июля 2019 г.

​Some critics also joked about how Milano might help migrants.

I’m sure @Alyssa_Milano has a couple rooms to spare. That and lots of tents set up in her yard - we can deal with this crisis in nothing flat. — The Chad (@jackson_chad) 13 июля 2019 г.

And one user even presented a little juxtaposition involving the actress herself.

However, there were also those who appeared inclined to agree with Alyssa.

My Maternal Grandparents met in a Concentration Camp. If it weren't for them, I would NOT be alive.They immigrated to this country. Most of my family died in Auschwitz because I'm Jewish & so were THEY! These facilities at the border would DISGUST them completely. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/8BErzOjUEA — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) 13 июля 2019 г.

Frighteningly similar. — cara schultz (@caraandnick) 13 июля 2019 г.

In June, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez performed a somewhat similar move when she tweeted that the Trump administration established "concentration camps" for migrants on the country’s southern border, also using an apparent Holocaust reference when further discussing the issue on her Instagram.