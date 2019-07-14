PewDiePie Unveils the Mystery of His YouTube Beginnings & Original 'Cringey Videos'

The famous YouTuber remarked that there’s nothing wrong if one’s first videos turn out to be not that good.

Famous YouTube personality Felix Kjellberg a.k.a. PewDiePie has recently treated his fans to a peculiar tidbit related to his early days as content creator.

According to Dexerto, the famous vlogger has recently been making Minecraft videos in which he also provided some insights into his personal history.

Reminiscing about his humble beginnings as a YouTube personality, Pewds confessed that while his “first video technically” on his channel is a Minecraft video, he actually uploaded other videos before that but opted to take them down after deeming them too “cringey”.

The media outlet also points out how Kjellberg observed that other YouTubers tend to fuss over their entire catalog of videos being perfect, and argued that there’s nothing wrong with “making terrible videos when first starting out”.

And in a surprising turn of events, Pewds added that back in a day, he actually applied for a position at Mojang, a Swedish company that developed Minecraft.

“Mojang, if you leak my email I will kill you”, he chuckled.