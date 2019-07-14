Forty-year-old MMA fighter Urijah Faber has 36 victories under his belt and has been a fourfold winner of the UFC belt. In 2017 he was introduced to the championship's Hall of Fame.

UFC Hall of Fame champion Urijah Faber triumphed over his opponent Ricky Simon, knocking him down in 46 seconds during UFC Fight Night 155.

This is Faber's first fight since 2016 when he announced his retirement from the championship after defeating Brad Pickett.

Urijah Faber’s stunning 40-second TKO victory over Ricky Simon pic.twitter.com/zbY4l8cXde — MMA LIT (@MMA__LIT) 14 июля 2019 г.

​In May 2019, Faber stated that he had decided to resume his career and was ready to participate in the championship on 13 July.