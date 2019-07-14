Register
13:19 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51

    1.5 Million People Back ‘Storm Area 51’ Pledge on Facebook Despite US Military Warnings

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The mysterious territory in the Nevada desert has been a magnet to conspiracy theorists of all sorts for decades as many speculated that it might harbour proof of extraterrestrial life, classified by the US authorities. Although the CIA admitted that there is an air force base there several years ago, the speculation has not died down.

    A Facebook event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” and scheduled for 20 September, has garnered hundreds of thousands of possible participants in less than a week despite warnings from US military officials. So far, 807,000 users have reported themselves “going” while 717K more posted they are interested.

    How serious the self-proclaimed truth hunters’ intentions remain unclear. So far, the group dedicated to storming Area 51 has turned into a troll parade with users posting all kinds of alien-related memes and jokes.

    The very description of the cause and at least, one of the hosts’ names, “S***posting cause im [sic] in shambles”, might raise suspicions that it was set for the purpose of pure fun.

    “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets [sic] see them aliens,” the description of the event says.

    Numerous posts imply that it might be a big joke and nobody will be showing up at the backdoors of the Edwards Air Force Base.

    One of the community’s members even chose to note at once (especially for the US government) that the attack he proposed in the comments was a joke and that he is not responsible in any way if someone decides to go through with the plan. Media also suggest that some of these 1.5 million people would be tempted to attend.

    However, the US Air Force has already warned “faster than bullets” truth hunters strongly against their plans. Its spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post on Friday that the territory “is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” noting that the military wowed to “protect America and its assets.”

    The secret military site, dubbed Area 51, in the state of Nevada has been a magnet for all kinds of conspiracy theorists and alien hunters since the US began testing a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, the U-2, in the 1950s. The government admitted that it is a secret intelligence-related hub in 2013 following a 2005 Freedom of Information request, and enthusiasts continue to claim that the place is where UFOs are or will be taken, should they land on Earth.

    According to warning signs found at Area 51, the base management permits the use of weapons to fend off unwelcome guests. They didn’t specify, though, if those unwelcome are extra-terrestrials or humans. It stands to reason, though, that trespassers will at least be fined.

    Just this January, the local sheriff’s office and Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) officers shot a man who attempted to drive there in an unidentified cylindrical object, the Metro reports.

    Related:

    Area 51 Bustle: Mysterious ‘UFO’ Filmed Approaching Upgraded Secret Aircraft Base (VIDEO)
    Thousands of Alien Hunters to Storm US Top Secret Area 51 to Search for Extraterrestrial Proof
    Concerns Mount That ‘Epic Assault’ on Area 51 May Actually Happen as Hordes Back Idea
    Tags:
    Facebook, aliens, Area 51, Nevada, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse