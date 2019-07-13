'Give Bradley Back': Lady Gaga's Social Media Presence Endures Siege by Russian Fans of Irina Shayk

Since Shayk’s fans seemed inclined to comment on Lady Gaga’s social media page in Russian, it wasn’t immediately clear if the message they sought to convey managed to pierce the language barrier and reach its intended target.

The Instagram page of American singer and actress Lady Gaga has recently witnessed a veritable invasion of fans of Russian model Irina Shayk, who blasted Gaga for her alleged affair with American actor Bradley Cooper.

Previously, Cooper enjoyed a lengthy relationship with Shayk who gave birth to their daughter in 2017, with the couple eventually separating this June.

And while the veracity of the rumours concerning the alleged Cooper-Gaga affair appeared unclear, Shayk’s fans seemed to believe them, and many angrily demanded Gaga stay away from Cooper.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 12 Июл 2019 в 12:08 PDT

“Is it true that you’ve already moved your things to Cooper's?” peopleinhistory777 inquired. “If so, then you’re #nastygaga”.

“[She] hijacked [him] like another person’s car!” fumed svet_ta.

A number of netizens opted instead to badmouth Lady Gaga’s looks while complimenting the appearance of Shayk.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 9 Июл 2019 в 12:01 PDT

“A poor ad poster, should’ve called Shayk instead”, jennytokov commented on one of Gaga’s photos.

“Our Ircha [Shayk] is still better”, echoed chichiginaelena.

The vast majority of comments, however, were made in Russian so it wasn’t immediately clear whether Lady Gaga even realised what was going on.

Earlier this week, Irina Shayk was thrust into the media spotlight when she became the Summer 2019 digital cover star for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.