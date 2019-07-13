It looks like Reverend Dr Amy Butler, Riverside Church's outgoing female pastor, won't be leaving her job empty handed after a sex toy scandal. Butler, also known as "Pastor Amy", will allegedly receive an exit package worth at least half a million dollars.

Pastor Amy is set to receive her annual salary of $250,000, a six-month housing allowance of $48,000, as well as $59,000 as annual retirement contributions for three years, according to her contract, the New York Post reported. Butler will also receive a $100,000 "separation payment" – which would take her golden handshake when including her unused vacation payout and lawyer fees up to a total of $594,530, according to the New York Post, citing an email sent by the chair of the church council.

The incident happened in May during the 27th annual Festival of Homiletics, a week-long religious conference, when Pastor Amy reportedly brought two assistant ministers and a congregant to a sex store named Smitten Kitten in Minneapolis, the New York Post said, quoting sources. There, the lavish pastor bought a bunny-shaped vibrator and gifted the unwanted present to one minister, a single mum-of-two celebrating her 40th birthday, while also purchasing X-rated items for the congregant and herself.

Butler also offered to buy a toy for the second minister - a gay man in a relationship - but he refused, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

“Is this a church business expense?” Pastor Amy asked at the register before pulling out the “church credit card”, the New York Post reported. However, it still remains unclear if Butler used it to make the purchase.

However, the kindness of the Pastor was underappreciated, as the day after the trip, one of the ministers filed a formal harassment claim and the church’s lawyer hired an investigator, who interviewed both ministers and substantiated the claims, the New York Post said, citing sources. Both parties mutually parted ways as they were "far apart on negotiations" - even before the sex toy incident - as Butler had hired a lawyer to help her try to score a $100,000-a-year raise, the New York Post said, citing sources.