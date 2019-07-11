Register
23:00 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51 Drama: Bikers Riding Near Facility Held at Gunpoint by Men in Camouflage Gear

    Concerns Mount That ‘Epic Assault’ on Area 51 May Actually Happen as Hordes Back Idea

    © YouTube/MacADVentures
    Viral
    Get short URL
    130

    Truth (read: alien) hunters have amassed a whole army of followers in the past three days since a respective event page was created on Facebook. The name clearly states the goals: to take what has long been claimed to be an extra-terrestrial hub by storm, literally.

    As the number of those willing to attempt to seize the highly classified Edwards Air Force Base , or Area 51, which is central to numerous UFO-connected conspiracy theories, hit 300,000, concerns have emerged that some – or perhaps all –  of those who are symbolically enrolled in the flash mob on Facebook will indeed flock to Nevada.

    The event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us”, is slated for 20 September, shortly after a break following the peak holiday season.

    Jokingly, the crowd is expected to reach Nevada and then run as quickly as they can to their final destination – something that will boost the chances of at least some surviving and getting a glimpse of aliens with their own eyes, prospective participants of the Facebook event believe.

    One of the community’s members, apparently noticing the tremendous uptick in participants, chose to note at once (especially for the US government) that the attack he proposed in the comments was a joke and that he is not responsible in any way if someone decides to go through the farce plan.

    With memes on the kiddingly suggested attack including “army crawl and Naruto run” continuing to arrive, despite many openly laughing it off, speculation is running high as to whether the joke is getting out of hand.

    "Y’all announce this rush onto a top secret military base months before it is supposed to happen? And don't expect the military to already have plans of actions for foreign invaders that they could just as easily use on what would legally be a domestic terrorist attack?" one wrote.

    According to warning signs found at Area 51, the base management permits the use of weapons to fend off unwelcome guests. They didn’t specify, though, if those unwelcome are extra-terrestrials or humans. It stands to reason, though, that trespassers will at least be fined.

    There has already been a precedent of the kind, as recalled by Live Science, when an off-road vehicle carrying a guide and tourists accidentally transgressed the area’s borders. The passengers were fined $650 each, and the driver was also temporarily banned from organising tours of Nevada.

    Related:

    Paging Agent Mulder: UFO Hunter Spies New Underground Base Near Area 51 (VIDEO)
    Area 51 Bustle: Mysterious ‘UFO’ Filmed Approaching Upgraded Secret Aircraft Base (VIDEO)
    Thousands of Alien Hunters to Storm US Top Secret Area 51 to Search for Extraterrestrial Proof
    Tags:
    classified, extra-terrestrials, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse