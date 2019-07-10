Commuters Scramble on Georgia Interstate After Armored Car Loses Nearly $200K (Photos, Videos)

Atlanta, Georgia, generally ranks within the top five cities in terms of terrible, headache-inducing traffic, but some who chose to travel on Interstate 285 on Tuesday evening received an unexpected payout to the tune of some $175,000.

Countless netizens are green with envy after witnessing now-viral videos of dozens of motorists attempting to collect cash lost from an armored vehicle belonging to Canada-based GardaWorld Corporation, which somehow had its door opened while traveling down I-285 on July 9.

Yesterday a LARGE amount of money spilled on I-285. 🤑💸💰 pic.twitter.com/wcul2ghiMl — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 10, 2019

Yes, there was money flying all over I-285!!! #atlanta pic.twitter.com/aAL6e8huGa — Kites & Flights... (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019

Unfortunately, those who cashed in on the payday probably won’t be able to reap the benefits of their seemingly fortunate timing.

"Those people who do not return the money, we have video, we have tag numbers. We have footage of people on the interstate. What we're asking the public to do is bring the money back, don't make us come looking for you, because if we do that, you probably will be charged,” Dunwoody Police Department Sgt. Robert Parsons told local Atlanta outlet WSB-TV 2.

On Facebook, the police department cited “Georgia Code Section: 16-8-6,” which says “a person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.”

Following the update, a number of people actually returned cash retrieved from the would-be windfall (much to the confusion of responding netizens).

Though there was certainly an increase in traffic along the already-backed-up interstate, there were no reported crashes or injuries associated with the event, WSB-TV 2 noted Tuesday.

A similar occurrence involving a Brinks truck took place on December 13, 2018, along a New Jersey Highway, with losses totaling around $500,000.

No joke.... it’s SNOWING money! Accident involving a Brink truck on Route 3 in East Rutherford sends cash flying. 💰 ❄️ @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/zASqW6idG1 — Nick Amador (@NickAmadorTV) December 13, 2018

Surprisingly, a total of nearly $320,000 had been returned a week later, reported AP on December 20.