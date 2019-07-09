New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitterati were left flabbergasted to see the state of affairs prevailing at an airport in the Indian state of Goa, thronged by thousands of tourists from across the world.

A large number of tourists from all over the world come to Goa, India via Dabolim International Airport, but some might be coming for the wrong reasons.

People took to social media to express their shock and dismay after snapshots of travellers sleeping on the floor or enjoying a nap near the airport’s departure zone, went viral online.

​A section of the netizens felt the sight was reminiscent of a railway station, with footwear scattered all around the airport and luggage piled up in heaps.

The outrage prompted the airport authorities to issue instructions and promise this would not happen again.

A journalist Tweeted to share the embarrassment and said, it’s time to take tourism more seriously in the coastal State of Goa, the favourite Indian getaway for westerners.

Along with their luggage, Their chappals too were at different points around that area. Embbarassing! Time to take @TourismGoa seriously with focus to filter the type of tourists #Goa needs. #Tourism Policy @traveltourismAG — Vibha Verma (@verma_vibha) July 7, 2019

Scene @aaigoaairport .Do we need such cheap tourist in Goa ? @aaigoaairport should act on this . We don't need scum like these to visit Goa. We need quality tourist ,who will come ,spend & enjoy Goa & its beauty . #BrandGoa cannot be compromised at any cost. pic.twitter.com/tCvE1sbizw — Durgadas Kamat (@durgadasskamat) July 8, 2019

I have already raised my concern. Goa airport is one of the worst maintained Airport in India. — Rajessh Logharaj (@IamRajessh) July 9, 2019

​“We share your concern. This is a one of a kind incident and was noted with due concern. The instructions to the concerned departments have been issued; to be more watchful and we ensure it will not reoccur,” said Gagan Malik, Goa airport director.

We share your concern. This is one of kind incident and noted with due concern. The instructions to concerned have been issued to be more watchful and ensure no repeat. — Gagan Malik (@GaganMa41814084) July 8, 2019

​Others came to the support of the people sleeping on the floor, saying it was an issue of poor infrastructure and lack of public transport in the state.

How about issues where taxi is super costly at night n will cost 2k to come from calangute and Airport not letting in people at 12.00 having flight at https://t.co/ZRulWKunru.. we all know public transport In Goa is pathetic.. (1/2) — Nikita Rege (@NikitaRege) July 8, 2019

Not defending anyone but, why is the #Taxi controlled by the mafia, who's pockets are being lined. Why is the airport purposely let to rot without facilities, only to justify #Mopa airport? Why aren't buses available easily. Don't ruin my #Goa. — Sergius Barretto (@SergiusBarretto) July 9, 2019