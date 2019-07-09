Champions League’s Bombshell Invader Jailed After Failed Copa America Performance

Register
    © Photo: Instagram / kinsey_sue
    Viral
    The stunner previously hit media headlines when she barged her way through the stands directly on to the pitch wearing nothing but a tiny black one-piece during a Liverpool-Tottenham match last month.

    Scandalous Champions League disruptor Kinsey Wolanski appears to have spent some time in the slammer over her recent – failed – attempt to prevent Brazil from gritting out its win over Peru at the Copa America.

    On Saturday night, the bombshell shared a video of her and her pals hanging out in jail in an Instagram story, mourning the ultimate failure in the caption:

    "We failed Copa America”, she wrote adding that she would keep her fans updated on the developments the following day. “Currently in jail”, she posted at the time. However, the next clip tells a different story, as the blonde is shown already celebrating her release with lots of her favourite food:

    "Did you even go to jail if you don't have a feast cheat meal after?" Wolanksi, the girlfriend of YouTube vlogger and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetski, wrote below the post that showed decent servings of burgers and desserts, while the couple is apparently having the time of their life in Brazil.

    "I’ll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying”, she shared on Instagram below images of her and Zdorovetski in disguise.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Wishing summer could last forever.... ☀️

    Публикация от Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue)

    She had previously recounted how she flew to Brazil, “dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats”, admitting, though, that it all “ended in Vitaly's bad *ss getting tackled by 20 security guards”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I tried really hard to have a sexy face and instead I just look like I’m ready for a nap 🤷‍♀️😂

    Публикация от Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue)

    Wolanski’s following on social networks has skyrocketed in the wake of the widely covered Copa America finals, when she trespassed directly on to the field as Brazil was taking on Peru, prompting the security guards to interfere and forcefully expel her from the game zone.

    She later revealed to media that she is determined not to stop at that, but to proceed with her streaking stunts to further boost her international profile.

    "After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can't buy that kind of publicity”, she boasted in an interview with The Sun.

    She likewise appreciated the adventure in and of itself:

    "The response has been unbelievable, I couldn't be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life", Wolanski remarked.

    The blonde previously turned heads when she invaded the pitch in a revealing swimsuit during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Champions League final last month.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Did I distract #8 a little too much?

    Публикация от Kinsey Wolanski (@kinsey_sue)

    The 22-year-old brought the match to a halt before she was caught and led away by stewards. UEFA later fined her €15,000 (£13,000) for the extravagant stunt.

