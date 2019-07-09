'I'm Gonna Vape This B*tch': YouTuber Performs Vaping 'Belle Delphine’s Bath Water'

Last week, Belle Delphine, notorious Instagram model and cosplayer from the United Kingdom, presented an absolutely unique item in her online store - the gamer girl offered her fans the chance to buy "bath water", which appears to be the actual water she bathed in.

Of course, such an unusual offer couldn't have left netizens indifferent. Despite the disclaimer on Delphine's online store says that the water can only be used for "sentimental purposes", it still remains unclear as to what customers are supposed to do with it. However, YouTuber Vito found his own way to make the best of the acquisition - he decided to vape it.

I have vaped the goddess Belle Delphine's holy bathwater.



It was an experience I will never forget.



Video available on my channel. pic.twitter.com/BeBT0wHNbu — 🍕 VITO 🍕 (@VitoGesualdi) 8 июля 2019 г.

​"When I heard was bottling up her own filthy bath water and selling it for 30 dollars a jar, I knew I had to get some," Vito said.

On the video, the man shows the jar, which he says he purchased, calling it a "goddess potion". After a series of actions, Vito goes through with vaping something, which appears to be Delphine's bath water.

However, in the end, Vito reveals that his shocking performance was fake and then proceeds to show the steps of making his own version of Belle Delphine's "Gamer Girl" water almost for free.

This is not the first time Belle has drawn the attention of YouTube. Last month, King of YouTube PewDiePie mentioned the cosplayer in his ‘LWIAY’ video.