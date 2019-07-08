Russian Ice Skater Alexandra Stepanova Shares Stunning Photo From Olympic Centre

As the figure skater prepares for the upcoming World Figure Skating Championship, she finds a minute to share a stunning photo on her social media, to the glee of her fans.

Russian ice dancer Alexandra Stepanova, who shook social media earlier this year with her skin-tight translucent outfit, shared a photo from the Olympic Training Centre on her Instagram page.

In the photo, she is seen doing a vertical twine on a staircase under the Novogorsk Olympic Training Centre’s landmark glass dome.

“Aspiring for the best, don’t forget to value what you have,” she captioned the photo.

As of publication, the photo has already received over 5,000 likes.

After a vacation in Indonesia, Stepanova returned to training sessions in Novogorsk with partner Ivan Bukin, preparing for the 2020 World Figure Skating Championship which will take place in Canada’s Montreal in March.

Performing at the 2019 European Championship in Belarussian capital Minsk, Stepanova shocked spectators with her skin-tight black suit which revealed a surprising amount of skin. The skating duo later stated that the effect was unintended but it was too late for netizens: the outfit overshadowed the pair’s performance which nonetheless earned them silver medals.