'Jews Stole All Positive Energy': Egyptian Actor Suspended on Twitter for Alleged Anti-Semitic Posts

The outlandish remarks that were posted on the actor’s Twitter account allegedly included, among other thing, claims the Jews removed the nose of the Great Sphinx of Giza and they control the "space-time continuum".

Hesham Mansour, an Egyptian comic and actor, has recently ended up having his account on Twitter suspended after allegedly posting an anti-Semitic tweet, The National reports.

The suspension began approximately 12 hours after a tweet that simply read "Now let’s kill some Jews" was posted on Mansour’s account; the message was apparently retweeted dozens of times and accrued over 300 "likes" before the ban.

Egyptian writer and television personality Hesham Mansour calls for violence against Jews. In subsequent tweets, he furnishes an on-the-nose demonstration of conspiracism as demonology. pic.twitter.com/34qBUrcQ79 — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) 1 июля 2019 г.

​Other remarks that were reportedly made on Mansour’s Twitter account included claims about Jews controlling "the space-time continuum" and stealing "all the positive energy", as well as allegations that Jews are responsible for the existence of transgender people, "all attacks" on US President Donald Trump. He also claimed they orchestrated the destruction of the Sphinx’s nose.

The media outlet noted, however, that Mansour’s other social media pages "appear largely bereft" of such statements, and that the aforementioned "incoherent rants" on his Twitter account "only seem to date back to April", all of which makes the situation look "increasingly strange".

News of this development attracted considerable attention on social media, with a number of users voicing their concerns about Mansour’s health and state of mind.

Hesham has been not OK for almost a year. He stopped working, cut his relations with everyone, and took on tweeting about the weirdest delusional thoughts. A year ago he has been the opposite of who he is today. — Alyaa Gad, MD (@AlyaaGad) 2 июля 2019 г.

the guy is delusional since months, he needs medical treatment ,one of his earlier posts was declaring he is a prophet — #ماصونى_فين (@elzeibaa) 1 июля 2019 г.

He has more than 6 months unfolow for people were frindes and speak hysterically once I am the Mahdi and the time I am the Christ and a condition called almost acute psychosis — abalymelad🐧🐧 (@abalymelad) 1 июля 2019 г.