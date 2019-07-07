Price is known to have undergone a number of plastic surgeries and allegedly pulled her boozy trick in a bid to show off her “new boobs”.

Katie Price, a British media personality and former glamour model, flashed her assets at Boris Johnson during a VIP party in Italy, as revealed by a guest who had an eyeful.

The lavish gathering reportedly took place in 2016 at a private villa near Perugia, which also welcomed actress Joan Collins and singer Pixie Lott, as well as Johnson’s brother Leo and now-former wife Marina Wheeler.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) 4 Мар 2019 в 2:32 PST

According to Joan Collins' account, Johnson was seated next to Price, a mother-of-four, who had consumed a dangerous mixture of champagne and vodka.

At some point Price stood up to make a toast, calling the host “You Guv” and stating that “champagne and Pricey don’t mix”.

Collins recalled: “She was so proud of her massive new chest that she asked the gentleman on the other side of her, ‘Would you like to see my new boobs?’”

“He looked frightfully embarrassed but was too taken aback by the question to reply, whereupon the lady forced the point by whipping her off-the-shoulder top down to her waist,” the actress told British tabloid The Sun.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) 27 Апр 2018 в 4:21 PDT

She then asked Price to flash her assets at Boris Johnson, then-Britain’s top diplomat, which the ex-model eagerly did.

Johnson did not appear to be thrilled with the trick as he “merely glanced, frowned uninterestedly, and returned to his discussion.”

Price, now 41, was then escorted out by bodyguards and was not seen again that night.

She hasn't provided any comments on the report so far.