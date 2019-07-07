Russian Rap Star's Ex Gets 'Minor Surgery' for 'Longer' Teeth (Photos)

The Russian Instagram model and ex-girlfriend of popular rap singer Timati revealed to her fans a few 'minor' changes in her appearance.

Alena Shishkova recently stunned her subscribers with a new smile. In an Instagram post she told her 6 million followers that she had recently 'changed her upper teeth...' Now they look longer.

Some netizens slammed Shishkova's new look, however, mocking her new smile with phrases including: "now the teeth look a bit huge for your mouth".

According to Shishkova's explanation, the minor change was made with the assistance of expensive veneers. The Russian model, however, has not disclosed the cost of the operation, although netizens in the know suggested that her new smile could have cost her 'at least $30,000'.