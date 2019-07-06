Harry and Meghan Finally Make Archie's Christening Photos Public (Photos)

A secret baptism took place earlier in the day as the royal couple refused to allow media into the event and invited only 25 guests.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have published photos of their son's Archie christening on their Instagram account, which has nearly 9 million followers.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The royal couple posed for photographs alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.