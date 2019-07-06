Jennifer Lopez's Lookalike Meets the Real Deal (Photo)

The meeting between Jennifer Lopez and her impersonator took place during the singer’s “It’s My Party” tour and was commemorated via a social media post.

Famous American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez recently met face-to-face with a woman who bears such an uncanny resemblance to her that she had to hire bodyguards to keep fans away.

According to the SheKnows online media outlet, the meeting between J. Lo and her impersonator, a Mexican-Peruvian woman named Connie Pena, took place earlier this week, at a meet-and-greet event held during Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour.

Commemorating this event via an Instagram post, Pena described Lopez as "the legend" and "her icon" who helped "motivate" her "in so many ways".

"This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her", Pena added.

Commenting on her post, a number of users congratulated Pena and complimented her looks.

"Which one is JLo?" one jokingly inquired.

"I can’t even imagine how you must have felt!!" chimed another.

One netizen, however, remarked that while Pena does look like "she could be maybe related to JLo, but she doesn't look exactly like her".

Pena first entered the media spotlight last year when she was introduced to the public by Spanish TV station Univision, announcing her plans for a tribute to the singer.